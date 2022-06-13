Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.25

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 6366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

