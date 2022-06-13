Barclays Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €69.50

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €80.00 ($86.02) to €69.50 ($74.73) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

DLVHF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $156.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

