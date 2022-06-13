Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Decreased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,100 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.01% of Barnes Group worth $118,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of B stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $33.22. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

