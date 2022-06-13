Beauty Health (SKIN) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Beauty Health to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beauty Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Beauty Health Competitors 534 2946 7115 161 2.64

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 117.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 47.00%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Beauty Health Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million -$375.11 million -3.54 Beauty Health Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -519.56

Beauty Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

