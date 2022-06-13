Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BNTC opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

