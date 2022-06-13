Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €155.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) received a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($145.05) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG traded down €0.54 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €87.50 ($94.09). The company had a trading volume of 299,991 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.52. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

