Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

