Berenberg Bank Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 230

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 311 ($3.90).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

