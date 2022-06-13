Berenberg Bank Increases Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €42.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Edenred has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

