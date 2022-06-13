Berenberg Bank Lowers Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Price Target to GBX 200

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 228 ($2.86) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IBJHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 232 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Investec assumed coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

