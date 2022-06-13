Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

BERY stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 308,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 296,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

