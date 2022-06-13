Betterment LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.94 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.