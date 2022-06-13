Betterment LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $239.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

