Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

