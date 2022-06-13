Betterment LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

IWM opened at $178.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

