Betterment LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

