Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

