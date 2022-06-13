BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.64 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.58 or 0.00503475 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $260.10 million and approximately $54.64 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003465 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003592 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003437 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00147612 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.