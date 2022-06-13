Bismuth Market Capitalization Reaches $984,991.07 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $984,991.07 and $1,836.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

