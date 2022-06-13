BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $145,761.49 and $283.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $23,333.86 or 0.99392574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001855 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

