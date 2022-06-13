Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) vs. Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Financial Review

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Group and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Science 37 N/A -95.04% -42.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science 37 $59.60 million 6.81 -$94.33 million N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Summary

Science 37 beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

