BitWhite Market Cap Achieves $41,006.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $41,006.00 and $58,092.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

