Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,381 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $4.65 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

