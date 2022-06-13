Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

