Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 674,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 674,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 0.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.42 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

