BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE BHK opened at $11.53 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
