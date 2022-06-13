BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BHK opened at $11.53 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.