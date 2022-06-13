BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.50 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.