BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:BGR traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $12.58. 196,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,039. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.