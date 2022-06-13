BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BGR traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $12.58. 196,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,039. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 290,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 101.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 200,399 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.