BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BGT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.07. 9,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,777. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.