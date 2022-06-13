BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $23.66 on Monday, reaching $594.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,337. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.