BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $23.66 on Monday, reaching $594.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,337. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
