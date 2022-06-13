BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:BKT opened at $4.50 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
