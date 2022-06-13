BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $4.50 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

