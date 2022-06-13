BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $11.98 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
