BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $11.98 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

