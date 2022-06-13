BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 271,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,427. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

