BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE MVT opened at $12.12 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

