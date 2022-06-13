BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE MQY opened at $13.14 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
