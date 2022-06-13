BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MQY opened at $13.14 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.