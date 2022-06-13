BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

