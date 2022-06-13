BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.