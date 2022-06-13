Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 480.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

