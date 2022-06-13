Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,458,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,273.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.