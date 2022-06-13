Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,044 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

