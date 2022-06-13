Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,044 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
STT stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.