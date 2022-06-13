Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 674 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,807,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

VRTX stock opened at $254.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day moving average is $242.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.