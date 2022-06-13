Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

