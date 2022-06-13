Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SONY stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.