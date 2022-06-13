Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 337.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $156.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.