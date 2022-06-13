Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 253,840 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.