Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

