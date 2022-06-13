Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.