Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,970 shares of company stock worth $207,241. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

