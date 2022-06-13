Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $97,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $65.23 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

