Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

